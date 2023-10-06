First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a multi-billion-dollar project meant to help update sewer and rainwater systems all over the region but a property owner says Project Clear has turned into a big mess.

Chris Gorrell carefully carries his son around the place that should be his lasting legacy.

“We had plans for the property, and we haven’t been able to do anything with it. It’s very depressing,” he said.

He bought it years ago from the City of St. Louis, with a promise it’d stay a green space—he planned to use it for a burgeoning co-working landscaping business, planting trees and shrubs for sale.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

But when we first visited in July, it was next-level dumping. To see nearby mountains of trash, stretching all around it. The amount of trash and debris is larger than the area of a football field. It’s hard to know, he said, what kind of contaminants may be here.

“For all we know, there could have been chemicals, who knows, it’s so large and devastating, we may never know,” he said.

Plus, he claimed there was a swamp of sludge out back from a nearby salvage yard.

“All this mud and sludge, all this is soil mixed with used motor oil,” he said.

And who’s to blame, he said, is a public utility we all know: MSD.

Gorrell’s property sits right on top of plans for MSD’s Project Clear.

That $6 billion, nearly three-decade-long endeavor is meant to upgrade the region’s wastewater and rainwater infrastructure.

MSD’s halfway through and could soon be asking voters for a rate hike to finish the rest, installing massive underground tunnels and a network of 9-foot sewers to allow for water control, prevent basement backups, and water over roads—something Gorrell says they too have dealt with.

“So, we’re very happy that they’re coming in and doing what they’re doing. It is great for the community. It’s great for us.”

Gorrell’s property runs along MSD’s new plans for the sewer system in North City, known as the Harlem-Baden Relief. Years ago, the utility told him they’d need an easement.

“It was just, ‘Hey, we’re going to start work.’ And that’s what they did soon after. So originally, it was supposed to be three months. But it ended up being closer to three years that they were on the property for that initial easement work.”

Gorrell says that meant he couldn’t get his business really going. MSD, he said, created an easy path for illegal dumpers, and, the utility and its contractors left the area unsecured with a gate not sufficient to prevent access. Hence, the trash.

He said the sludge was caused by creating runoff from the next-door salvage yard.

“And it was obvious, and an MSD contractor even talked to us after the fact about how it was so visible, not only in the soil but in the pipes 20 to 40 feet below,” he told us.

Fast-forward to now, and the debris seems gone from the naked eye, and in its place, a giant hole.

“They’ve cleaned it off, most of it off the top, all those contaminants, of course, they’re still going to be on the soil. And then the stuff that was left over on the bottom, they just kind of turned into the soil,” he said.

Gorrell said despite his requests, MSD isn’t answering how they’ll remediate the property.

“We’ve heard nothing about any testing that they’ve done or anything at all, it’s just been nothing.”

His livelihood seems buried here now, he told First Alert 4.

“Any of the stuff that we were to do on that property, it’s not possible now,” he told First Alert 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager.

“We always leave the property nice and clean and in the same or better condition as before.”

First Alert 4 wanted to talk with MSD about Gorrell’s concerns. Project Clear spokesperson Bess McCoy said those concerns should most fairly be worked out in a courtroom.

“Since that litigation is ongoing, I can’t speak to any specifics of that property. But what I can say is that this project is essential to the long-term well-being of our community,” said McCoy.

Regulation requires MSD to restore the construction sites to a condition “equal to or better than it was prior to construction.”

Work on Gorrell’s property, she notes, isn’t done yet. We asked if they’d routinely test the soil for contaminants.

“It’s something that we will absolutely do if we have any evidence or any reason to do that. But otherwise, this is not a standard practice,” McCoy said.

“We understand that this is disruptive work. And we do our best to work with property owners to come to a fair agreement and make sure that we are minimizing impact and maximizing the overall public benefit.”

Compensation amounts for disrupted property owners, she says, isn’t public record.

“We’re a public utility, all of the work we do serves the public, and everything that we’re doing is essential to the long-term well-being of our community. So while we try to minimize the impact to private properties, we also have an obligation to this entire region to help serve and protect the public health and environment,” she said.

So far in court, Gorrell’s been awarded about $50,000 in compensation for MSD being on his property. Total damages, he said, could instead be in the millions.

“So, we kind of feel like they’re just going to do whatever they’re going to do and hope that they can get away with it,” Gorrel said.

With the hope of helping millions have clean water, Project Clear for this property owner is turning very messy.

Right now, Gorrell said he’s got no access to his property. He wants MSD to clean up the soil, or at least, at the very least, do testing on it to know for sure what’s in it. What happened to all the trash? How much did it cost to carry it away?

MSD says it’s still in conversation with Gorrell, in addition to pending litigation.

It’s an issue we will continue to track.

