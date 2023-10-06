City mulls ‘Unhoused Bill of Rights’; The bill would allow them to stay in encampments & change public urination laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that the Board of Aldermen will be considering soon aims to protect the rights of homeless residents with an ‘Unhoused Bill of rights’ but some folks First Alert 4 spoke with aren’t so sure about some provisions of the bill.

Board Bill 126 would require the city to allow for homeless encampments and make it more difficult to shut them down.

It also allows the unhoused to relief themselves in public.

“I don’t think you should pee in the open cause we got kids,” said St. Louis resident Peaches.

The bill that seemingly allows people that are homeless to urinate and defecate in public.

It changes public urination laws making an exception for “any person who is unhoused and/or residing in an emergency shelter, transitional housing, or encampment.”

“Just for them to outright do it in the middle of the streets. That’s crazy,” said James Terry.

The issue came up this week as Mayor Tishaura Jones cited it as one reason she decided to tear down the city hall encampment.

“We saw drug using and people defecating on the city hall grass. That is not safe, it’s not healthy and it’s not a good look for the city of St. Louis,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday.

She reiterated that point in a statement to First Alert 4.

The bill is from Alderperson Alisha Sonnier who was not available for an interview Thursday.

It would stop the city from breaking up homeless encampments quickly, requiring a 30 day notice, barring an ‘emergency.’

“This 24, 48 hour notice is not enough time.”

Drew Falvey, co-founder of Lifeline Aid Group is on board with the bill. He helped those at the city hall encampment move out and find housing this week.

He said there is not enough public restrooms for the unhoused, and wants to see more. He said they need the legal ability ‘to go’ somewhere.

“This is specifically for the unhoused, the unhoused have nowhere to use the bathroom, they only have to rely on nature in hopes of not getting in trouble,” said Falvey.

The bill also requires the city to provide safe-camping areas for those not ready to be in a shelter and it bans the city from shutting down encampments unless there is bed space.

Plus, it requires 24/7 security, whether it cameras or on-site officers.

Falvey said this portion is completely unnecessary.

“The unhoused are harmless people, all they want really is just to be heard,” said Falvey.

As the city deals with a police officer shortage that doesn’t sit right for resident James Terry.

“We don’t have enough police to secure the city so no they should not be trying to secure encampments,” said Terry/

The bill also requires the city to set up restrooms for homeless encampments, giving them the ability to relieve themselves in private.

