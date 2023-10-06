Surprise Squad
Blues reach new sponsorship deal, sell naming rights to Enterprise Center entrance

The Blues have sold the naming rights to an entrance to Enterprise Center
The Blues have sold the naming rights to an entrance to Enterprise Center
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues have sold the naming rights to an entrance to Enterprise Center.

The team recently announced it has reached a naming rights agreement with Post Holdings. The entrance from the Kiel Center garage to Enterprise Center will bear Post’s name.

Post Holdings is based in Brentwood, and is behind many food brands such as Grapenuts and branded petfood.

