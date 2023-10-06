Blues reach new sponsorship deal, sell naming rights to Enterprise Center entrance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues have sold the naming rights to an entrance to Enterprise Center.

The team recently announced it has reached a naming rights agreement with Post Holdings. The entrance from the Kiel Center garage to Enterprise Center will bear Post’s name.

Post Holdings is based in Brentwood, and is behind many food brands such as Grapenuts and branded petfood.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.