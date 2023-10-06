Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Best of Missouri Market runs Friday through Sunday at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Vendors from across the state are showing off the best they have to offer. It runs until 8 p.m. Friday and then 9 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

You can see over 100 vendors with handcrafted items, local food, performers, and much more. Tickets are $16, and $8 for kids and for garden members.

