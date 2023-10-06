Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Best of Missouri Market runs Friday through Sunday at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Vendors from across the state are showing off the best they have to offer. It runs until 8 p.m. Friday and then 9 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

You can see over 100 vendors with handcrafted items, local food, performers, and much more. Tickets are $16, and $8 for kids and for garden members.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking;‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
Prosecutors allege William L. Jacobson committed aggravated arson.
Man charged with arson after multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City

Latest News

rural healthcare
MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost
alton PD grants
Alton Police Dept. gets federal grant for smart policing initiative
rural healthcare
MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost
Wildwood man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child porn charges