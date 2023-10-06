Surprise Squad
Autumn Air Has Arrived, Quick Shower Possible This Afternoon

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler Air Pours In This Morning Under Sunny Skies
  • Quick Front This Afternoon Brings Gusty Winds and Some Clouds
  • Slight Chance (20%) of an Afternoon Shower

Today: After a sunny and cooler start, a quick cold front will move through this afternoon. As a result, winds will turn gusty, clouds will roll in, and an isolated light shower is possible.

What’s Next: The fall feel continues all the way through the weekend! We’re expecting highs in the low 60s Saturday, with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. There is a chance for a few patches of frost in the early morning hours this weekend, mainly in sheltered areas away from the city.

