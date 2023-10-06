Surprise Squad
Authorities find 5,000 images of child pornography on sex offenders cellphone

James Uebinger
James Uebinger(Missouri State Highway Patrol photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Park Hills man who is a convicted sex offender is again facing prison time after federal agents found more than 5,000 images of child pornography on his cellphone.

U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri records show James Uebinger pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography. He is set for sentencing on Jan. 24 and faces anywhere from 10 to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show at the time of his arrest, Uebinger was on lifetime federal supervision following a guilty plea in August 2012 to three counts of possession of child pornography. In that case, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released in September 2020.

Condition of his release included submitting to unannounced home visits by federal probation officers and that any electronic devices in Uebinger’s possession be approved.

During a July 15 visit, probation officers noted he had two cellphones in his residence. Uebinger told the officers the second phone was issued by his employer, but when officers examined the device, they found he had been searching for pornography.

Uebinger told the probation officer there would be “a lot” of child pornography on the cellphone and he was likely heading back to prison, according to court documents.

A forensic exam of the device uncovered more than 5,000 images for child pornography and 41 videos.

