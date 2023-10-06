Alton Police Dept. gets federal grant for smart policing initiative

ALTON (KMOV) -- The Alton Police Department announced it has received an $800,000 grant from the federal government’s smart policing initiative.

The department hopes the money will help address goals like violence prevention.

One purchase will be license plate readers. The city plans to double the number it already has.

Like St. Louis City and County, Alton has seen a spike in car thefts. Most were due to the problems with Kia and Hyundai vehicles that makes them easier to steal.

