Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Alton Police Dept. gets federal grant for smart policing initiative

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON (KMOV) -- The Alton Police Department announced it has received an $800,000 grant from the federal government’s smart policing initiative.

The department hopes the money will help address goals like violence prevention.

One purchase will be license plate readers. The city plans to double the number it already has.

Like St. Louis City and County, Alton has seen a spike in car thefts. Most were due to the problems with Kia and Hyundai vehicles that makes them easier to steal.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking;‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
Prosecutors allege William L. Jacobson committed aggravated arson.
Man charged with arson after multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two who died in Alaska training accident

Latest News

rural healthcare
MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost
rural healthcare
MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost
alton PD grants
Alton Police Dept. gets grant for smart policing initiative
best of Missouri
Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend