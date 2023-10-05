Week 7 High School games to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Here are the games to watch for week 7.

Lindbergh vs. Kirkwood - Friday at 7 p.m.

The Lindbergh Flyers will take on the Kirkwood Pioneers. Last year, the Flyers lost 52-10. The team is 3-3 for the season, coming off a close win against Ritenour. The Flyers’ offense is led by their running back Owen Norman, who ran for 630 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Victor Wheaton is another dangerous running back who ran for 507 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pioneers are 4-1 so far this season, coming off a 38-21 win against Marquette. Their offense puts up 20 points a game. The Pioneers also have a pair of powerhouse running backs as well. Greg Richards and Zyan Royal both share over 200 yards a piece. Richards has two touchdowns and Royal has four. Their defense is led by Carson Lindquist, who has 52 total tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks.

Riverview Gardens vs. Clayton - Friday at 7 p.m.

The Riverview Gardens Rams have shown massive improvement this season with a 4-2 record and placing second in their conference. Senior quarterback James Hollins has 825 passing yards for the season and five touchdowns. His number one target, senior receiver Dennis Abel, leads the receiving team with 420 yards, averaging 30 yards a catch, and six touchdowns. Abel also puts in the work on defense with 13 tackles and leads the team in interceptions with three.

The 2-4 Clayton-Brentwood Greyhounds have had a rough season so far. Both schools combined to form one big team due to not having enough players. They’re looking to bounce back from a 21-0 loss to Hazelwood East last week. The Greyhounds will lean on senior receiver Ariss Harris who has 227 yards and two touchdowns this season. Behind him is sophomore receiver Nathan Ross with 173 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also leads his team on defense with 57 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions. Linebacker Teko Roland-Landson trails with 48 tackles.

Belleville West vs. O’Fallon - Friday at 7 p.m.

The 2-4 Belleville West Maroons will travel to O’Town to take on the Panthers. Last season, the Maroons lost 48-8 at home. This year, they’re looking to ruin the Panthers’ homecoming night. The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Bernard Chapman, who has thrown for 376 yards so far this season, and scored three touchdowns. Chapman has a plethora of receivers to throw to, including his number one target, Michale Sutton, who has caught eight passes for 161 yards and scored one touchdown.

The Panthers are also 2-4 this season, coming off a hard 31-28 loss to Belleville East. Senior running back Jahkori Adams ran for 228 yards and scored two touchdowns. He now has 494 yards and five touchdowns this season. Sophomore receiver Kortez Rupert leads the receiver core with 322 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side, Senior linebacker Stephan Tolliver leads the team with 43 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive back Jordan Suggs leads the defense with four interceptions.

Eureka vs. Lafayette - Friday at 7 p.m.

The Lafayette Lancers have won seven of the last 19 matchups against the Eureka Wildcats. This rivalry has been going on since August 29, 2008. This year will be the battle between two high rated passing offenses. Junior quarterback Jack Behl is having a season, throwing for 1,389 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has multiple weapons at receiver, starting with junior Robby Preckel and senior Zae Jones. Preckel has 409 yards so far, and Jones has 385 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. Trailing behind these two is Michael Callahan who has 325 yards and four touchdowns. The Lancers have a lot of weapons on defense as well, including juniors Brady Calderon, Nathan Hutchison, and senior Andrew Wier who all have 42 tackles each. Wier leads his team in sacks with four.

The Wildcats are coming off a big 34-0 win against Pattonville last week, with quarterback Casey Hobelman throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown. The junior quarterback now has 920 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season. He also has a lot of weapons at receiver with senior Allen Brown having 21 catches for 339 yards and six touchdowns. Trailing him is sophomore Craig Ringe with 159 yards and a touchdown.

