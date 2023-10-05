Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 1997, St. Louis became the launching pad for personalized “furry friends.”

Build-A-Bear’s first workshop opened inside the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights 26 years ago this month.

On Wednesday, “Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story” made its hometown debut at the Missouri History Museum.

It is a documentary chronicling the iconic brand’s journey. It shares the ups and downs founder Maxine Clark navigated as Build-A-Bear has become memory-holders for every generation.

The company’s current CEO said this film unstuffs the story behind the bears.

Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear story is streaming now. You can find it on Apple TV and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home; suspect arrested
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash

Latest News

‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
‘No easy decisions lie ahead’ Sam Page proposes budget with small property tax increase, some...
‘No easy decisions lie ahead’ Sam Page proposes budget with small property tax increase, some spending cuts
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two that died in Alaska training accident