‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 1997, St. Louis became the launching pad for personalized “furry friends.”
Build-A-Bear’s first workshop opened inside the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights 26 years ago this month.
On Wednesday, “Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story” made its hometown debut at the Missouri History Museum.
It is a documentary chronicling the iconic brand’s journey. It shares the ups and downs founder Maxine Clark navigated as Build-A-Bear has become memory-holders for every generation.
The company’s current CEO said this film unstuffs the story behind the bears.
Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear story is streaming now. You can find it on Apple TV and YouTube.
