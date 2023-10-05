‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 1997, St. Louis became the launching pad for personalized “furry friends.”

Build-A-Bear’s first workshop opened inside the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights 26 years ago this month.

On Wednesday, “Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story” made its hometown debut at the Missouri History Museum.

It is a documentary chronicling the iconic brand’s journey. It shares the ups and downs founder Maxine Clark navigated as Build-A-Bear has become memory-holders for every generation.

The company’s current CEO said this film unstuffs the story behind the bears.

Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear story is streaming now. You can find it on Apple TV and YouTube.

