UAW negotiations progressing as workers enter fourth week of strike

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Autoworkers at the General Motors plant have now been on strike for three weeks.

This morning it rained on Jason Flauaus and others on the picket lines for more than three hours. But as the skies cleared and the puddles dried up, he and others demonstrating outside the plant seemed optimistic.

“We’re drying out from this morning so that’s a big spirit lifter,” he said.

Today a delivery from Duke’s, a local barbecue restaurant, lifted their spirits, too. Peter Venezia, the owner, had coordinated with the UAW Local 2250 to deliver meals over the next three weeks on different schedules, so that each strike shift would get a meal.

“We just want to see a big smile and let them know we support them,” Venezia said.

Flauaus acknowledged that the strike was a struggle for some members, who are living on $500 a week from the union’s strike fund.

“It doesn’t go very far, especially at the grocery store,” he said.

He said members were also aware of the changing weather, and the potential of chilly temperatures coming up in October.

But nationally, the UAW has indicated that negotiations are progressing with Ford, Stellantis and GM. Friday morning UAW Shawn Fain will announce an update on the talks.

“We’re all feeling encouraged that UAW and GM are getting close, so we can go back to work to make money for GM and for our families,” Flauaus said.

