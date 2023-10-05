Three Dog Night concert at The Factory postponed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Three Dog Night show at The Factory scheduled for October 8 has been rescheduled to Friday, March 1.

The band postponed the concert due to illness, a statement sent to First Alert 4 said.

“We really apologize,” says Danny Hutton, the band’s founder and lead singer, “despite our best efforts, a respiratory virus has made the rounds on the tour bus, making it impossible to perform well and deliver a great show for the fans. So, we’re taking a few days to let the band and crew get better and then get back out there ready to rock.”

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

