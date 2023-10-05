Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Charles County to hold job fair Oct. 11

Job Fair
Job Fair(KSLA)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County government will hold a job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County, 3757 Harry S Truman Blvd., St. Charles.

In a news release, the county said it is trying to add to its workforce amid a national shortage. The county’s is focused on adding 911 dispatchers, corrections staff and skilled laborers for the highway department, according to the release.

Applications and information about the positions will be available at the event. Open positions can also be viewed and applied for at sccmo.org/Jobs

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge critical of Kim Gardner ordered to reinstate St. Louis murder case he dismissed
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire
Torian Bronner, 31, of Berkeley, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor...
Man accused of breaking into Hazelwood home, stealing margarita
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two that died in Alaska training accident

Latest News

‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking;‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Chesterfield Topgolf sues over property taxes
Chesterfield Topgolf sues over property taxes
‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres
‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated