St. Charles County to hold job fair Oct. 11

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County government will hold a job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County, 3757 Harry S Truman Blvd., St. Charles.

In a news release, the county said it is trying to add to its workforce amid a national shortage. The county’s is focused on adding 911 dispatchers, corrections staff and skilled laborers for the highway department, according to the release.

Applications and information about the positions will be available at the event. Open positions can also be viewed and applied for at sccmo.org/Jobs

