Speed humps popping up across St. Louis as demand increases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of speed humps are being installed in St. Louis as residents are requesting them in their neighborhoods, according to city leaders.

There have been nine bills introduced by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen this year to add speed humps to several neighborhoods. Some bills have been passed and others are currently moving forward in the legislative process.

“We are seeing an enormous number of folks just demand that cars go slower,” said St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Spencer told First Alert 4 that several speed humps were installed around Pontiac Square Park in her ward in Soulard. Spencer also introduced legislation to add 60 more speed humps in the Soulard area.

Other residents are wanting speed humps in their neighborhoods as well. Jeremy Miller, who co-owns Dead Wax Record on Cherokee Antique Row in south St. Louis, told First Alert 4 he contacted city officials about installing speed humps on Cherokee Street near Illinois Avenue.

“A speed hump is pretty obvious,” he said. “Even if you don’t see it or you don’t know how it works, it works for you, right?”

Spencer told First Alert 4 she is aware of the traffic calming requests on Cherokee Street, which is also in her ward.

“On Cherokee, I requested the street department take a look at what we can do as far as speed humps on the eastern side of Jefferson there,” Spencer said.

The city is looking to add traffic cameras and re-engineer streets as part of its overall goal of making streets safer.

