Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Speed humps popping up across St. Louis as demand increases

By Deion Broxton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of speed humps are being installed in St. Louis as residents are requesting them in their neighborhoods, according to city leaders.

There have been nine bills introduced by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen this year to add speed humps to several neighborhoods. Some bills have been passed and others are currently moving forward in the legislative process.

“We are seeing an enormous number of folks just demand that cars go slower,” said St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Spencer told First Alert 4 that several speed humps were installed around Pontiac Square Park in her ward in Soulard. Spencer also introduced legislation to add 60 more speed humps in the Soulard area.

Other residents are wanting speed humps in their neighborhoods as well. Jeremy Miller, who co-owns Dead Wax Record on Cherokee Antique Row in south St. Louis, told First Alert 4 he contacted city officials about installing speed humps on Cherokee Street near Illinois Avenue.

“A speed hump is pretty obvious,” he said. “Even if you don’t see it or you don’t know how it works, it works for you, right?”

Spencer told First Alert 4 she is aware of the traffic calming requests on Cherokee Street, which is also in her ward.

“On Cherokee, I requested the street department take a look at what we can do as far as speed humps on the eastern side of Jefferson there,” Spencer said.

The city is looking to add traffic cameras and re-engineer streets as part of its overall goal of making streets safer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Judge critical of Kim Gardner ordered to reinstate St. Louis murder case he dismissed
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking;‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two who died in Alaska training accident
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich

Latest News

FILE: Generic fire photo
Man dies in Alton house fire
Darryl J. Anderson
Lemay man sentenced to 15 years in Bevo Mill murder
Man pleads guilty to six armed robberies in St. Louis County from 2021
Suspect charged
O’Fallon man charged with stealing copper pipes from church