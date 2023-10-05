Senior Citizen vaccine clinic in Overland on Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As cooler air moves in, so do the viruses that make you sick.

On Thursday, there will be a vaccine clinic in St. Louis County specifically for seniors.

Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 shots will be available for adults 60 and over.

ArchWell Health will host the clinic at its Overland location at 9150 Page Avenue.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first 100 people will get a free lunch.

An RSVP and insurance card are required.

To RSVP, call (314) 449-9727.

ArchWell will host two more senior vaccine clinics next week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, there will be a clinic at the North Kingshighway location at 1315 Aubert Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, there will be a clinic at their Ferguson location at 199 N. Florissant Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

