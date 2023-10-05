Senior Citizen vaccine clinic in Overland on Thursday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As cooler air moves in, so do the viruses that make you sick.
On Thursday, there will be a vaccine clinic in St. Louis County specifically for seniors.
Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 shots will be available for adults 60 and over.
ArchWell Health will host the clinic at its Overland location at 9150 Page Avenue.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first 100 people will get a free lunch.
An RSVP and insurance card are required.
To RSVP, call (314) 449-9727.
ArchWell will host two more senior vaccine clinics next week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 10, there will be a clinic at the North Kingshighway location at 1315 Aubert Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 12, there will be a clinic at their Ferguson location at 199 N. Florissant Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
