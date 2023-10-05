Police K-9 ‘Tazer’ finds suspects hiding in dumpster after woman robbed at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two robbery suspects were found hiding in a dumpster in north St. Louis by a police canine after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a bus stop on Tuesday.

The woman said she was at the bus stop near Union and Natural Bridge around 10 p.m. when two people came up to her and demanded her purse and phone. One of them was armed with a gun. The suspects fled south on Arlington after the robbery.

A canine officer and K-9 Tazer searched for the suspects. Tazer alerted to a blue dumpster in an alley where both suspects were hiding.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old William King, had the woman’s purse and phone in his pocket, police said. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged King with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

The other suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and held on the same charges.

K-9 Tazer is a Belgian Malinois and has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for eight years.

