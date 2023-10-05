Surprise Squad
O’Fallon man charged with stealing copper pipes from church

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges after allegedly breaking in a church in Wellston and stealing copper pipe, damaging the building in the incident.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 33-year-old James A. Pritchard Jr. with two counts of second-degree burglary, felony property damage and felony stealing. A criminal summons has been issued for him to appear in court on Nov. 1.

Vinita Park Police said in charging documents, on two days, March 24 and 25, Pritchard entered the Wagner Avenue Church of Christ and took copper pipes from the ceiling, furnace and water heater and in the theft damaged the church.

In the first incident, on March 24, police responded to burglar alarm at the church. When officers arrived, they found cut copper pipe and water running in the basement along with other damage. The following day, police discovered the suspect forced their way into the church again and officers found additional copper pipes missing.

Surveillance footage of the church showed Pritchard at the building, who police said in charging documents they are familiar with from previous encounters.

