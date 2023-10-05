‘No easy decisions lie ahead’ Sam Page proposes budget with small property tax increase, some spending cuts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A budget proposal from the St. Louis County Executive would raise property taxes and cut spending as the county aims to lessen its budget deficit.

Dr. Sam Page proposed raising property taxes by around 4 cents per $100 in assessed value.

Adinah Raskas already wasn’t happy that she spent $160 dollars on groceries Wednesday. then First Alert 4 told her that her property taxes could be going up.

“I just think that I don’t want any more property taxes,” said Raskas.

She didn’t want to hear that, nor did anybody, as they said the county could find other places to cut.

“I think we can do it without taking more tax dollars,” said Mike Rovinsky.

First Alert 4 looked at county executive Sam Page’s budget proposal.

In it, he proposes a small property tax increase that would amount to around $22 more on a $300,000 home.

“This proposed budget allows us to continue operating while we make long-term changes to find the appropriate balance between revenues and spending,” said Page in a letter to councilmembers.

He’s alluding to a budget deficit of around $47 million the county government is currently saddled with.

To make up the gap it would use around $27 million in cash reserves, cut health department positions by 4% and rescind the county’s shotspotter program.

“No easy decisions lie ahead,” said Page.

All in all, the county would still have a budget deficit of $27 million.

Councilman Mark Harder saw the budget last Friday and said it’s too similar to last year’s budget.

“We can’t do everything for everybody,” said Harder.

He believes more tax hikes are coming in the future and the county instead should re-evaluate every department budget, essentially starting from scratch.

He called it ‘zero-based budgeting’ that focuses on what each county department truly needs.

“There is enough fat, so to speak, here that we need to look at cuts first,” said Harder.

We tried to get interviews with Page and the other four Democratic members of the County Council and weren’t able to speak with any of them.

But everyday folks that have a stake in this budget appeared to want to see changes.

“The difference between the county council and a drunken sailor is at least the drunken sailor is spending their own money,” said Ray Maxwell.

The proposal also does not include any of the $169 million of Rams money. Page appears to want to save it for other projects, while Harder is open to using some of it.

“It doesn’t have to be used totally, but it’s another source, you know, $10-20 million that could be used to balance the budget,” said Harder.

The County Budget Director, Paul Kreidler, told First Alert 4 that the county has gained $3.3 million in interest on the Rams money since it’s been put into a trust.

