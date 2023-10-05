Morning Rain Shuts Down Midday, Blast of Autumn Air Friday & This Weekend
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Scattered Rain and Thundershowers Through Midday
- Quick Drying Trend This Afternoon
- Autumn Air Arrives Friday and Stays Into Weekend
Today: Rain chances ramp up through the mid- to late-morning hours. From midday into the early afternoon, the wet weather quickly winds down from west to east.
What’s Next: Cooler autumn air rushes in on gusty northwest winds Friday and Saturday, with the fall feel continuing into Sunday as well. Highs will be in the 60s with temperatures dipping into the 40s Saturday morning and Sunday morning.
