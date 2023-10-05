More than 100 dogs rescued from several Missouri counties arrive at Humane Society

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 100 dogs rescued from around Missouri recently have arrived at the Humane Society in South City.

The Humane Society says it has received 106 dogs and puppies rescued from several counties, including Pettis, Ripley, Perry and Harrison. On Tuesday, 33 dogs were brought from commercial breeders to the Humane Society’s headquarters on Mackialnd in South City. The Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 38 neglected dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Harrison County.

Many of the dogs are suffering from malnutrition and skin conditions. The rescued dogs are of many breeds, including Yorkies, Labrador Retrievers, Cairn Terriers, Poodle mixes and Boston Terriers.

The Humane Society says more animals are expected to arrive on Thursday and hopes the dogs will be put up for adoption after they are given a clean bill of health.

