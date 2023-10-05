Surprise Squad
Man pleads guilty to six armed robberies in St. Louis County from 2021

By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to six armed robberies from 2021.

Bruce Franklin, 64, pleaded guilty to robbing a Boost Mobile store, a T-Mobile store, a MetroPCS store, and a Family Dollar in St. Louis County. All the robberies happened in August and September of 2021.

Franklin stole cash from cash registers and a gun from one of the store’s employees. He pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Franklin will be sentenced with a co-defendant in January. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery charges and 10 years for being a felon with a firearm. The brandishing charge has a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years.

