ALTON (KMOV) -- A fire in the 2300 block on Sunset Avenue in Alton resulted in a man’s death Wednesday night.

The Alton Police Department said police received a report of the fire just after 9 p.m. A man was found dead inside a home after firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire.

