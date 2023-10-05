Lemay man sentenced to 15 years in Bevo Mill murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis judge has sentenced a Lemay man to 15 years in prison in a June 2020 shooting death in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler on Thursday issued the sentence to 37-year-old Darryl J. Anderson in the murder of Daron Jefferson, who was 29 at the time of his death. He will get credit for over three years of time served while awaiting trial in the case.

Anderson was set for trial next week on a charge of first-degree murder but took a plea for a lesser charge of second-degree murder, according to a 22nd Judicial Circuit Court news release.

According to the release, Anderson fatally shot Jefferson on June 11, 2020 outside a convenience store in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard. A motive was not provided by authorities investigating the case, the release states.

