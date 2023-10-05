‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks

ST. CHARLES CO, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents in the Wentzville School District say school leaders are doing nothing about their kids being called racial slurs before, during and after school.

“It’s not one time that she was referred to as the N-word. It’s multiple times a week,” said parent Tamara King.

“The fact that she has to put in her headphones to try to drown them out is not okay,” said Laesha Moore. “This is my baby, you understand. My job as a parent is to protect my kids.”

Moore’s daughter is a senior at Timberland High School, and according to her mother and aunt, she has repeatedly been called the “N-word” while riding the school bus.

“It’s nerve-wrenching, it is heartbreaking, it’s disturbing, and I’m tired of it,” Moore said.

The latest incident happened in September.

“My niece gets on the bus, and she hears the words ‘I hate N words,’” King said. “Her very first day riding the school bus, the first thing she hears is, ‘Oh my God. Here comes another colored person.’ Do you know how hard that was for her?”

Moore and King said the district has failed to contact them or issue an appropriate punishment by removing the students from school. King wrote a letter to school board members and administrators on Monday.

“Our kids are being attacked. The children who were responsible for that, from my understanding, were given in-school suspension and a few days off the bus,” King said.

“They’re going to keep doing it because nobody’s doing anything about it,” Moore said.

“There was a young lady at homecoming who was called the N-word left and right at the high school,” King said.

A district spokesperson released the following statement to First Alert 4.

“Racism is not tolerated in our schools. The Wentzville School District is committed to fostering an environment free from harassment and discrimination. Any action that does not align with that commitment is met with a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures in alignment with District policy. We value and welcome students and parents who raise concerns. By reporting concerns, we can promptly assist and protect our students.”

Wentzville school leaders are scheduled to meet with the family on Thursday.

“They have to do something,” said Moore. “If we have to go to the very top, we will do so. "

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.