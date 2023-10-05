Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home; suspect arrested
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash

Latest News

The House GOP is divided in the aftermath of McCarthy's ouster. (CNN, HOUSE TV, POOL, GETTY...
Chaos grips Capitol Hill amid search for speaker
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer at 22 years old, family says
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused of shooting, injuring 2 teens at football practice is denied home detention
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused in Apopka shooting appears in court
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages