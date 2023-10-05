Former encampment residents placed in transitional housing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The lawn at City Hall is now barricaded off after more than 30 residents of an encampment were disbanded Monday night.

City officials have not specified where those residents were placed. But Thomas Mangogna, the CEO of Magdala House, said his organization had placed nine in their transitional housing in its tiny home village near Jefferson Ave. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

“We said, ‘We’ll take whoever you can give us,’” Mangogna said.

He said Magdala House had graduated more than 160 of its residents into permanent housing since the tiny home village opened two years ago. Residents typically spend six to nine months in their transitional housing, where they are connected to services that help them find jobs and permanent housing.

Mangogna said the program’s success highlights the importance of finding long-term solutions for people experiencing homelessness. He said the situation at City Hall indicated a need for a region-wide approach to housing.

“We can’t just localize it to the city of St. Louis when it’s not just a City of St. Louis problem,” he said.

One new resident at Magdala House was Gino McCoy. FirstAlert4 had interviewed him early Tuesday morning as he and others were packing up their belongings. McCoy had been in tears during the interview.

Wednesday morning was a different story. He had been able to stay with his wife and one of his three dogs in their tiny home unit. He was thankful to have a roof, even a small one over his head.

He said he and his wife had become homeless earlier in the year when he decided to pursue an online degree. They had moved from Arizona hoping to find new opportunities in St. Louis. When he didn’t he found the campsite near City Hall. He said that he had still been attending classes at the library. He hoped that the facilities at Magdala House would make it easier to keep studying and eventually find a job.

“My biggest goal is to use the resources we have and get back to permanent housing,” he said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones also spoke answered questions about the encampment following a roundtable discussion on property tax freezes Wednesday morning. Jones dismissed accusations that the camp had been disbanded in order to clean up the city before this week’s visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic National Committee meeting.

“We moved them because it was unsafe and unhealthy. Full stop,” she said. “We wanted to make sure they were connected to wraparound services to get the help they needed.”

Though City Hall was barricaded, Rev. Larry Rice and members of the New Life Evangelistic Center gathered to publicly criticize Jones and the city’s decision to disband the camp.

Rice also defended accusations that he had been at least partially responsible for the camp’s formation by encouraging the people camped out on the lawn.

“It wasn’t something that I planned or put together. I started seeing people with nowhere to go. I did give them a tent when they needed a tent. I helped put up signs for them and fed them and helped meet other emergency needs,” Rice said.

