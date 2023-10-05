Cooler Days Ahead

Surprise Squad
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Clouds move out this evening
  • Highs in the 60s starting Friday
  • Very slight (20%) chance of a mid/late afternoon shower on Friday

Tonight/Friday: Rain has ended and clouds will clear this evening. Much cooler overnight as we drop into the 50s. A cold front will move through Friday mid/late afternoon. We’ll briefly cloud up, it will get breezy, and there will be a 20% chance of a brief, light shower.

What’s Next: Cooler autumn air rushes in on gusty northwest winds Friday, with the fall feel continuing all the way through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s with temperatures dipping into the 40s Saturday morning and Sunday morning. There is a chance for a few patches of frost early Sunday morning, mainly in sheltered areas away from the city.

