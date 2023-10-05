City SC playoff tickets go on sale next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tickets for St. Louis City SC playoff games will go on sale October 13 to the general public.

myCITY+ members can sign up to receive priority playoff ticket access. Round one of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs are expected to start as early as October 29.

Season ticket holders and myCITY+ members will be able to get tickets as early as 10 a.m. on Friday, October 13. The general public sales will start that day at 2 p.m. You’ll be able to get tickets on seatgeek.com

It will be a best-of-three series. It is still unclear who City SC will play. City SC is the first MLS expansion team to win its regular season conference title. The final game of the regular season is Saturday, October 21, against Seattle.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.