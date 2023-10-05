City Justice Center to have new chief medical officer position following request by Mayor Jones

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis announced it will add a chief medical officer position to the City Justice Center as part of ongoing efforts to improve the center’s health care.

According to a release from the City of St. Louis, the City’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a $2 million allocation to establish a new chief medical officer position, as well as 10 new support staff positions within the CJC.

These positions will be housed under the City of St. Louis Department of Health and will work collaboratively with contracted providers to audit and provide oversight. A Request for Proposals for a health care provider at the CJC opened on July 3 and will close later this month.

This is in response to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ call earlier this week to fortify health care at the CJC with additional investment.

