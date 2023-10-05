Surprise Squad
Chesterfield Topgolf sues over property taxes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The landlord of the Chesterfield Topgolf is suing an Orlando-based retail firm.

The Monarch-Chesterfield Levee District is suing National Retail Properties, with court documents claiming they have not paid over 50 thousand in property taxes.

First Alert 4 has reached out to the Topgolf landlord, but has yet to receive a comment.

