Chesterfield Topgolf sues over property taxes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The landlord of the Chesterfield Topgolf is suing an Orlando-based retail firm.

The Monarch-Chesterfield Levee District is suing National Retail Properties, with court documents claiming they have not paid over 50 thousand in property taxes.

First Alert 4 has reached out to the Topgolf landlord, but has yet to receive a comment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.