Additional theft charges filed against Romanian nationals arrested in Manchester shoplifting incident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The list of alleged thefts by two Romanian nationals accused in a shoplifting incident last month at a Kohl’s in Manchester continues to grow.

St. Louis County prosecutors have now charged of Maria Babeanu, 24, and Neli Pasare, 27, with felony theft in a second shoplifting incident, at a Kohl’s in Crestwood. Both are currently awaiting trial in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 cash bond, a reduction of which was denied Wednesday, with prosecutors saying the duo may be linked to numerous Kohl’s thefts in the St. Louis area.

In the most recent charges, Crestwood Police said Babeanu and Pasare on Sept. 5 took a quantity of cosmetics valued at $3,374 from the store and concealed them inside their clothes. The suspects then allegedly left the store without paying.

The alleged theft took place about an hour before the two suspects were arrested during a shoplifting incident at a Kohl’s location in Manchester. In that incident, Babeanu and Pasare allegedly took $3,700 of merchandise. When Manchester Police searched the vehicle, the suspects were driving, they found another $20,000 in allegedly stolen merchandise.

As reported earlier by First Alert 4, the suspects match two women seen on surveillance video of a Kohl’s theft in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Police there said about $20,000 in merchandise was stolen from retailers in the Milwaukee area. A third suspect in the Oak Creek incident has not been identified.

Associate Circuit Judge Natalie Warner on Wednesday denied any change in the suspect’s $100,000 cash-only bond. Both are Romanian nationals and have no ties to Missouri. A detainer has been issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, court documents show.

In opposing any change to the current bond, St. Louis County prosecutors said the two women are also suspects in felony thefts at Kohl’s locations in Fenton and Edwardsville and Fairview Heights. A search of the suspects belongings also uncovered airline receipts to other cities, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.