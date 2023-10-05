Surprise Squad
Accident involving MoDOT truck closes WB Highway 370 in St. Charles

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Highway 370 are closed in St. Charles due to an accident involving a MoDOT truck.

The accident involved the MoDOT truck and a car and happened just after 2:00 p.m., just west of the Highway 94 exit. The view from the MoDOT camera shows the accident happened in the left lane. Multiple emergency vehicles are on-scene. Nobody was injured.

Westbound traffic is being forced to exit off at Highway 94. Two lanes of eastbound Highway 370 are closed.

