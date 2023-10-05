Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home; suspect arrested
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash

Latest News

‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres
‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
‘No easy decisions lie ahead’ Sam Page proposes budget with small property tax increase, some...
‘No easy decisions lie ahead’ Sam Page proposes budget with small property tax increase, some spending cuts
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two that died in Alaska training accident