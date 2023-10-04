Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis

Webster University says it is not holding classes in its downtown St. Louis campus anymore and hasn’t done so since last school year.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Webster University says it is not holding classes in its downtown St. Louis campus anymore and hasn’t done so since last school year.

The campus opened in 2016 inside the Arcade Building on Olive Street.

In September, First Alert 4 reported that Webster was being sued by the building’s owner for claims of unpaid rent.

The owner claimed that Webster University owed more than $75,000 in rent money dating back to January.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Steven Huff, 61, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child...
Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

Latest News

St. Louis celebrates National Night Out
St. Louis celebrates National Night Out
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
VP Kamala Harris to visit St. Louis this week
St. Louis disbands homeless encampment outside City Hall
St. Louis disbands homeless encampment outside City Hall