Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Webster University says it is not holding classes in its downtown St. Louis campus anymore and hasn’t done so since last school year.

The campus opened in 2016 inside the Arcade Building on Olive Street.

In September, First Alert 4 reported that Webster was being sued by the building’s owner for claims of unpaid rent.

The owner claimed that Webster University owed more than $75,000 in rent money dating back to January.

