Walnut Park West couple wants to clean up neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City couple is frustrated by the state of their neighborhood and is taking action on their own.

Eric miller has lived in Walnut Park West for most of his life.

He says the neighborhood has changed but wants people to take pride in where they live.

“You see a lot of dumping,” Miller said.

Miller says that starts with cleaning up the trash he says lines the streets.

“It really brings my morale down personally because when I go on other sides of town, Central West End and these areas, I can’t find a piece of paper, but when I come over where I live, it’s like man,” Miller said.

Carrie Shirley says they can’t walk down the street without finding trash.

It’s now their mission to try to keep the streets in their neighborhood clean.

“We were walking last night and he picked up probably 10 items just in a block,” Shirley said.

After reaching out to the city to help fix the problem, Shirley said a surveillance camera was installed in an alleyway in August.

Shirley said the camera is working and has stopped people from dumping trash as often as they used to.

“There has been a little bit of improvement, but there’s still a lot to do,” Shirley said. “When we were back there cleaning the other day, one of the neighbors saw us and she said she’d be willing to come help clean up as well.”

Shirley and Miller want to organize a group in the neighborhood that works to clean up the streets and alleyways around Walnut Park.

“It starts with us,” Miller said. “If they see us starting to pick up trash and clean up, then they’ll hopefully start caring.”

If you’re also dealing with a trash problem, Shirley said she reached out to their neighborhood improvement specialist, who then got that camera installed.

Every neighborhood has one and you can find it by clicking on the link to your neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.