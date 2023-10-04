St. Louis disbands homeless encampment outside City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City has shut down an encampment that has been growing for several weeks outside City Hall, telling residents that it will enforce a 10 p.m. curfew going forward.

The process began late Monday night as officials began informing people in the camp that they would be taken to local shelters.

By Tuesday night, everyone had been moved out, and fences had been set up outside of City Hall.

Gino McCoy, who became homeless after moving to St. Louis with his family, was frustrated that he would have to pack his belongings and leave.

“Nobody out here has anywhere to go,” he said. “It’s horrible. No type of remorse. The mayor won’t come out and talk to anyone. She comes out here and gives orders and tells people to move. That’s just wrong.”

McCoy said he’s currently taking college classes and working. But the cost of higher education led him to be out at City Hall.

He took the day hard and couldn’t help but cry.

“How can you do this to somebody?” said McCoy.

Another resident of the camp, William Clay, said, “It was a shocker. It was a slap in the face.”

Local shelters appeared to be full Tuesday morning, according to the GetHelp website that tracks local shelter space. Adam Pearson, the director of the city’s Department of Human Services, explained that the city had reserved places for the 30 or so residents in advance and had offered ample notice to the people living at the campsite.

“We’ve been coordinating with people for months,” Pearson said.

First Alert 4 also saw vans picking up some people. We were told they were going to the Tiny Homes in North City.

Garfield Duckett with Tiny Homes tells me he’s not sure how many of them they can take in and may know more on Wednesday.

Pearson said the decision to shut down the camp came after problems escalated at the growing site. He said EMS services had responded to more than 30 calls to City Hall while the camp was present. Police had responded more than 50 times.

He said city employees had also reported problems with harassment and feeling unsafe.

“One of the reasons we wanted to enforce the curfew was to find a safer place for the people here,” he said.

Teri Dunn, the director of Peter and Paul’s Soulard shelter, said the decision to shut down the shelter had come as a surprise to the organization.

“I’m saddened by it,” she said. “I don’t have any more space. I don’t have more cots. To put more people in here would be a dangerous situation. They have to do something.”

And Milton Turner, who said he’d be the last to leave, worried that many of the residents will just be living in a tent in a different part of the city.

“Yeah, just like myself,” said Turner.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office released a statement Tuesday night that said:

“The City took action to save lives and protect people. Full stop. My administration navigated this complex situation to connect dozens of unhoused residents to shelter and resources while addressing a growing public safety hazard. This is a testament to the collective work of City employees as well as the major investments the City has made to improve access to shelter and double our number of tiny homes. “Homelessness and housing instability cannot be fixed overnight, but St. Louis is breaking from past practices by ensuring we have places for people to go where they can get support and on a path to permanent housing. While this process is never perfect, and the work is never finished, those housed today will sleep more safely tonight. “I am especially grateful to all the City employees who came together to resolve this issue, from the outreach workers who made dozens of trips to the site, to the Forestry and Park workers cleaning and repairing the grounds, to SLMPD officers who secured the location. I am also thankful to Ald. Aldridge for working with my administration to de-escalate tensions and coordinate outreach on-site today.”

The release from the Mayor’s Office said that the last residents at City Hall were moved to transitional housing by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Mayor’s Office said the City has invested nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand access to shelter and to double the capacity of tiny homes at Jefferson Spaces, as well as more services for the unhoused.

According to the office, they were able to ensure there was a bed available to every resident who wanted one. With outreach volunteers that were on-site and Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, the City said they were able to place the majority of the encampment residents in a shelter or transitional housing.

