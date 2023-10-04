Surprise Squad
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is looking for diaper donations to help mothers and babies in need.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is looking for diaper donations to help mothers and babies in need.

In nine years, they have collected over 1.5 million diapers

Right now, the Crisis Nursery is behind on its goal for the year of clearing thousands of diapers for use.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time to the Crisis Nursery, you can visit their website.

