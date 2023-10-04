St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is looking for diaper donations to help mothers and babies in need.

In nine years, they have collected over 1.5 million diapers

Right now, the Crisis Nursery is behind on its goal for the year of clearing thousands of diapers for use.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time to the Crisis Nursery, you can visit their website.

