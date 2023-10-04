Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis celebrates National Night Out

Tuesday was a chance for neighborly love and identifying services in St. Louis City.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday was a chance for neighborly love and identifying services in St. Louis City.

Tuesday was National Night Out in St. Louis. The nationwide celebration is typically in August, but St. Louis hosts its celebration in October.

Street blocking fees are waived, and residents are encouraged to host parties on their neighborhood streets.

Both North and South City held parties.

Neighbors near Tower Grove Park came together to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company.

For some, it was a chance to see some old faces while making friends with some new additions to the neighborhood over the past year.

National Night Out has been a nationwide event since 1984.

Since then, more than 65,000 crime, drug and violence prevention organizations have joined on to help their communities.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Man dies following overnight hit-and-run in south St. Louis
Steven Huff, 61, of St. Clair, Mo., is charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child...
Man accused of molesting relative, other victims in Franklin County
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

Latest News

Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis
Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
VP Kamala Harris to visit St. Louis this week
St. Louis disbands homeless encampment outside City Hall
St. Louis disbands homeless encampment outside City Hall