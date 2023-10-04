St. Louis celebrates National Night Out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday was a chance for neighborly love and identifying services in St. Louis City.

Tuesday was National Night Out in St. Louis. The nationwide celebration is typically in August, but St. Louis hosts its celebration in October.

Street blocking fees are waived, and residents are encouraged to host parties on their neighborhood streets.

Both North and South City held parties.

Neighbors near Tower Grove Park came together to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company.

For some, it was a chance to see some old faces while making friends with some new additions to the neighborhood over the past year.

National Night Out has been a nationwide event since 1984.

Since then, more than 65,000 crime, drug and violence prevention organizations have joined on to help their communities.

