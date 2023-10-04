Slow Transition to Much Cooler Weather Underway

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Spotty Showers Today

Rain Chances Ramp Up Tonight and Thursday

Autumn Air Arrives Friday and Stays Into Weekend

What’s next: Spotty showers are expected today, but rain chances increase tonight into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, although no severe weather is anticipated.

A slow-moving cold front will crawl across our area Thursday, keeping the chance of rain going. A second cold front moves through on Friday, which knocks temperatures down even further for the weekend. Highs will be much cooler from Friday through Sunday, and check out the lows in our 7-day forecast! Low 40s by Sunday, which means outlying areas should dip into the mid-upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in those areas.

