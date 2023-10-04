Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Slow Transition to Much Cooler Weather Underway

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Spotty Showers Today
  • Rain Chances Ramp Up Tonight and Thursday
  • Autumn Air Arrives Friday and Stays Into Weekend

What’s next: Spotty showers are expected today, but rain chances increase tonight into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, although no severe weather is anticipated.

A slow-moving cold front will crawl across our area Thursday, keeping the chance of rain going. A second cold front moves through on Friday, which knocks temperatures down even further for the weekend. Highs will be much cooler from Friday through Sunday, and check out the lows in our 7-day forecast! Low 40s by Sunday, which means outlying areas should dip into the mid-upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible in those areas.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash
Homeless encampment moved from St. Louis City Hall
Pushback as St. Louis City tries to clear homeless camp outside City Hall

Latest News

Slow Transition to Much Cooler Weather Underway
Slow Transition to Much Cooler Weather Underway
Cool Down Comes Thursday & This Weekend
Cool Down Comes Thursday & This Weekend
Rain on the Way, Fall Feel This Weekend
Rain on the Way, Fall Feel This Weekend
Oct 3 morning forecast
Rain on the Way, Fall Feel This Weekend