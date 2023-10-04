SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s on the ballot in November 2023 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Only a handful of Missouri counties will have voters take to the polls on Nov. 7.

St. Louis County

Voters in Ladue will weigh in on the imposition of a sales tax to help the fire department. In Riverview, the question being posed to voters is if the village should become a City of the Fourth Class with an elected Mayor and Board of Alderman. In St. John, voters will decide whether a sales tax should be in place for adult-use marijuana sales.

Proposition 3 asks if the Board of Education of the Rockwood R-VI School Distrtict should be authorized to increase the operating tax levy to fund improvements to safety and security, update technology, and other capital improvements.

Proposition A asks whether the City of Manchester should annex 1,400 acres that run along its eastern border from Enchanted Parkway to Barrett Station Road on the west and south to Carmen Road.

Click here for St. Louis County’s sample ballot.

St. Charles County

The City of St. Charles asks voters whether an additional sales tax should be imposed on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the city.

Click here for the St. Charles County sample ballot.

Jefferson County

As in St. Louis County, Proposition 3 asks voters if the Board of Education of the Rockwood R-VI School District should be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling.

In the City of Arnold, voters will decide whether a sales tax should be imposed on the sale of adult-use marijuana within city limits.

Click here for the Jefferson County sample ballot.

St. Louis City

The only proposition on the ballot asks if voters are for or against a tax to not exceed $.85 per $100 on retail property in the Gardenside Subdivision Special Business District.

Click here for the St. Louis City sample ballot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.