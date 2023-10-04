Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s on the ballot in November 2023 in Missouri

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Only a handful of Missouri counties will have voters take to the polls on Nov. 7.

St. Louis County

Voters in Ladue will weigh in on the imposition of a sales tax to help the fire department. In Riverview, the question being posed to voters is if the village should become a City of the Fourth Class with an elected Mayor and Board of Alderman. In St. John, voters will decide whether a sales tax should be in place for adult-use marijuana sales.

Proposition 3 asks if the Board of Education of the Rockwood R-VI School Distrtict should be authorized to increase the operating tax levy to fund improvements to safety and security, update technology, and other capital improvements.

Proposition A asks whether the City of Manchester should annex 1,400 acres that run along its eastern border from Enchanted Parkway to Barrett Station Road on the west and south to Carmen Road.

Click here for St. Louis County’s sample ballot.

St. Charles County

The City of St. Charles asks voters whether an additional sales tax should be imposed on all retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the city.

Click here for the St. Charles County sample ballot.

Jefferson County

As in St. Louis County, Proposition 3 asks voters if the Board of Education of the Rockwood R-VI School District should be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling.

In the City of Arnold, voters will decide whether a sales tax should be imposed on the sale of adult-use marijuana within city limits.

Click here for the Jefferson County sample ballot.

St. Louis City

The only proposition on the ballot asks if voters are for or against a tax to not exceed $.85 per $100 on retail property in the Gardenside Subdivision Special Business District.

Click here for the St. Louis City sample ballot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home; suspect arrested
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

St. Louis celebrates National Night Out
St. Louis celebrates National Night Out
Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis
Webster University not holding classes in downtown St. Louis
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
St. Louis Crisis Nursery in need of diapers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
VP Kamala Harris to visit St. Louis this week