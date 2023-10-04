Rain Through Thursday Midday, Then A Cool Fall Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Light Showers Today, Steadier Rain South

Soaking Rain & Some Thunder Thursday AM

Autumn Air Arrives Friday and Stays Into Weekend

What’s next: A few light showers are possible with the steadier rain South today. the general trend this evening is for this rain to dissipate and leaves us with some dry weather much of the evening outside of a sprinkle or spot shower. Then overnight more rain develops and this will be widespread and heavier for Thursday morning. Thursday morning rain and some thunder continues until early afternoon. After that, I expect St. Louis to dry out though areas southeast of the metro may get an isolated shower to briefly hit along the front as it moves east and out of the region.

Then cooler air rushes in for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and we’ll even dip to the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning for the lows. Friday will be quite windy too, some gusts near or over 30 mph will add to the cooler feel in the air.

