Pre-match Preview: Final road match of the season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC, the leaders of the Western Conference and, now, the official record-holder for most wins by an expansion team, are on the road this week for the last time this season.

Last week was one of immense joy for the St. Louis community. CITY SC blew out Sporting KC by a final score of 4-1. As exciting as it was to take down a rival, there were other celebrations taking place after the match results were announced. CITY SC clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In addition, with that last win, CITY SC broke the record for most wins by an expansion team in its inaugural season. It was a record previously held by LAFC, who won 16 matches in 2018. The win against Sporting KC marks St. Louis’ 17th, with two games still to go.

Last week’s match saw CITY SC score all four of its goals in just 17 minutes. Sam Adeniran, Jared Stroud and João Klauss (2) all etched their names on the scoresheet. Eduard Löwen also played a pivotal role in the win, providing a hat trick of assists. After splitting the first two meetings against Sporting KC, Saturday night’s win means CITY SC takes the lead in this rivalry series.

This week, CITY SC will head to BC Place for its last road match of the year to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The match on Wednesday will mark the second time the two sides meet, with CITY SC winning the first match 3-1 on May 27. Vancouver has a 7-3-5 record at home this season, scoring 31 goals with plus-13 goal differential. Vancouver’s leading goal scorer is Brian White who has 14 goals this season followed by Brian Gauld with 11 goals.

Kick-off is set for 9:30 p.m. and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

