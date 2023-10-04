Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Pre-match Preview: Final road match of the season

This week, CITY SC will head to BC Place for its last road match of the year to face Vancouver...
This week, CITY SC will head to BC Place for its last road match of the year to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC, the leaders of the Western Conference and, now, the official record-holder for most wins by an expansion team, are on the road this week for the last time this season.

Last week was one of immense joy for the St. Louis community. CITY SC blew out Sporting KC by a final score of 4-1. As exciting as it was to take down a rival, there were other celebrations taking place after the match results were announced. CITY SC clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In addition, with that last win, CITY SC broke the record for most wins by an expansion team in its inaugural season. It was a record previously held by LAFC, who won 16 matches in 2018. The win against Sporting KC marks St. Louis’ 17th, with two games still to go.

Last week’s match saw CITY SC score all four of its goals in just 17 minutes. Sam Adeniran, Jared Stroud and João Klauss (2) all etched their names on the scoresheet. Eduard Löwen also played a pivotal role in the win, providing a hat trick of assists. After splitting the first two meetings against Sporting KC, Saturday night’s win means CITY SC takes the lead in this rivalry series.

This week, CITY SC will head to BC Place for its last road match of the year to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The match on Wednesday will mark the second time the two sides meet, with CITY SC winning the first match 3-1 on May 27. Vancouver has a 7-3-5 record at home this season, scoring 31 goals with plus-13 goal differential. Vancouver’s leading goal scorer is Brian White who has 14 goals this season followed by Brian Gauld with 11 goals.

Kick-off is set for 9:30 p.m. and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consumed multiple buildings, including a dog groomer and an upholstery shop.
Multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home
Woman shot while laying in bed inside her Webster Groves home; suspect arrested
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the...
Woman killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County crash
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect
Friend of victim in Friday’s fatal tanker fire speaks, as police search for suspect

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball against New York...
Chiefs prove they have championship mettle, yet also have plenty of issues
Dakarri Hollis running into the endzone for a touchdown against Lutheran South on Friday, Sep....
Student-Athlete Spotlight: Dakarri Hollis
Dakarri Hollis running into the endzone for a touchdown against Lutheran South on Friday, Sep....
High School Athlete Spotlight: Dakarri Hollis
The team celebrates a goal by Niko Gioacchini during its first match against Sporting KC in May.
CITY SC clinches No. 1 seed in Western Conference