Only on 4: St. Charles to turn 3 water wells back on, as MO DNR greenlights new filtration system

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Charles will turn on three of its offline water wells due to contamination on the Elm Point Wellfield next Wednesday. The Missouri Department of National Resources cleared the city’s new filtration system.

Missouri DNR has cleared the city to filter water in those wells through a charcoal filtration system the City of St. Charles purchased and installed to clean and process water before getting pumped to residents. This action will allow the City of St. Charles to dramatically increase the amount of water it can produce for customers.

Brad Temme with the City of St. Charles told First Alert 4 that turning the three wells on allows the city to shut off Well 10 - the only well that has remained online, as it hasn’t shown contamination to date. Well 10 used to produce two million gallons of water daily. It’s now dropped more than 50%, producing roughly 900,000 gallons a day. This adds to the amount of water needed to be purchased from the City of St. Louis.

Temme told First Alert 4 that the city of St. Charles has felt the impacts of shutting off its water wells in a variety of ways, including a record year of water main breaks. ”The system is designed to distribute water to immediate areas,” Temme explained. “When you are taking water from one end of the system to the other, that is causing water pressure issues throughout the system.”

This follows the news out last week, where the City of St. Charles dropped its lawsuit against Ameren that would have stopped digging of new extraction well. Temme said the City of St. Charles told the judge it wouldn’t get in the way of mitigation efforts and opted to drop that case.

That’s separate from The City of St. Charles and St. Charles’ lawsuit against Ameren Missouri over the contamination of the Elm Point Wellfield in May.

The leaders are suing over damage to city property and to recoup costs from buying water and money used on equipment to alleviate the problem.

Ameren Missouri released the below statement after the lawsuit was filed in May:

