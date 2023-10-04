Surprise Squad
Niche ranks best school districts, schools in Missouri

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Niche released its list of top schools and districts in the U.S. One St. Louis-area district ranked in the top 10 in the country.

According to Niche, the Ladue School District is the eighth best in the U.S. It was the only Missouri district in the top 25. In addition, Ladue ranked No. 1 for school districts in Missouri.

The majority of the other school districts ranked by Niche as Missouri’s top 10 are in the St. Louis area as well:

  • 2. Clayton School District
  • 3. Kirkwood School District
  • 4. Blue Springs R-IV School District
  • 5. Rockwood R-VI School District
  • 6. Parkway School District
  • 7. Brentwood School District
  • 8. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District
  • 9. Webster Groves School District
  • 10. Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Niche also ranks the best private and public high schools in Missouri. John Burroughs School, MICDS- -Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School and Thomas Jefferson School were the highest-ranked private schools.

Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Clayton High School, Lafayette High School, Parkway West High School, Kirkwood Senior High School, Parkway Central High School, Marquette Senior High School, Metro High School, and Webster Groves High School were in the top 10 for public high schools in Missouri.

You can find more about the rankings on the Niche website.

