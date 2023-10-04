Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Mission Taco Joint sued over alleged trademark infringement

Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint(Mission Taco Joint)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metro’s own Mission Taco Joint is facing a new lawsuit.

The company behind Mission brand tortillas is accusing the local eatery of unfair competition and trademark infringement.

The lawsuit looks to ban Mission Taco Joint from using its name, opening any new restaurants with its name and taking down all advertising with its name.

The popular restaurant has eight local locations, including one inside Busch Stadium.

