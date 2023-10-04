Meet Moxie! A real-life super dog

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Harris credits her dog, Moxie, for saving her life a few years ago.

Harris said, “Moxie is a superhero, not just for me, Moxie is a superhero for everyone.”

In 2013, Harris was diagnosed with a condition called Ehler-Danlos, a genetic disorder due to a lack of collagen in the body. It affects her skin and joints and causes excruciating pain.

Harris said, “Maybe around 2015 was when things started to get bad.”

Harris was wheelchair dependent at one point and was solely on a feeding tube. In 2018, Harris adopted her service dog, Moxie, for company and help.

Harris said, “My health crashed my mental health with it. I lost who I was as a person, my identity, my why, and my purpose. I struggled every day not to end my life.”

During Harris’ roughest patch, she was lying in bed, wanting to give up, when Moxie came into the room and saved her.

Harris said, “I remember just crying and crying and grieving my life, and grieving my dreams, and realizing that I don’t want to die, but I don’t want to live like this. Moxie came running up and wrapped her little paws around me.”

At that moment, everything shifted.

Harris said, “I realized I’m not done fighting.”

The support from Moxie became the inspiration for Harris’ non-profit called Moxie’s Mission. The organization helps others acquire service dogs.

Harris said, “We’ve done three full dogs, and then we did a partial dog for a little boy. Now, we’re working on a fourth dog for a first responder.”

Harris is now a part-time wheelchair user, and she is even working towards going off the feeding tubes.

Before her health declined, she was a tennis player in college. Now, she teaches and plays wheelchair tennis.

Moxie is an inspiration for her students. She joins Harris for the lessons, goes on school visits, and is the subject of a children’s book and plush toy.

Harris said, “If I would have quit back then, all of these things wouldn’t have happened. What I have learned is if you give it enough time, something will change. There is life, even with the struggles.”

Learn more about Moxie's Mission and how you can help others acquire service dogs by going to her website.

