Man used axe to commit carjacking just north of Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect used an axe to commit a carjacking a few blocks north of Forest Park early Wednesday morning.

Police say the carjacking happened in the 5600 block of Waterman, which is in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, around 12:45 a.m. A 44-year-old man told officers he was approached by a man who was wielding an axe in his right hand. Police say the man demanded the victim’s keys.

The victim complied, and the suspect drove off in the victim’s 2019 white Audi S5.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.