Judge critical of Kim Gardner ordered to reinstate St. Louis murder case he dismissed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s most vocal critics from the bench has himself been issued a rebuke by a state appeals court. And now a five-year-old murder case will once again be heard by Circuit Judge Michael Noble in St. Louis Circuit Court.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Tuesday refiled second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other lesser charges against Rachel Nixon, 33, of Webster Groves, in the April 2018 death of Jerome Boyd Jr.

Charges are anticipated in the days ahead for a second defendant dismissed by Noble in the case, Karen Ann Quinn, 42, of St. Louis, whose criminal case was also mandated by the appellate court to be reinstated.

The refiling of charges stems from a mandate issued by the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District filed in St. Louis Circuit Court this week. It orders the reinstatement of charges in accordance with a May 30 opinion by the appellate court that Noble erred in dismissing the case with prejudice.

Noble dismissed the cases because the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office failed for months to provide reports that included Quinn’s statements to a federal agent despite repeated court orders to do so, past reporting by First Alert 4 shows. Those reports contained federal investigative material and an interview between agents and Quinn, according to court documents.

However, the appellate court found that Noble “plainly erred” in doing so, as prosecutors had no control over the release of documents by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The trial court plainly erred, resulting in manifest injustice, in finding the State violated discovery rules and speedy-trial rules because the State was not in control of and could not require disclosure of the requested discovery material, which was instead in the sole possession of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives …” the opinion summary reads.

Noble’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal case as preventing him from doing so. Calls to attorneys for both Nixon and Quinn were not immediately returned.

Nixon and Quinn were two of four people charged in Boyd’s death, which charging documents allege came as the defendants worked together to set him up in a bogus drug deal. The other two suspects -- Amirabad Johnson and Darean Marshall -- pleaded guilty to lesser crimes and are currently in prison.

According to charging documents, Nixon entered the victim’s vehicle and directed him to an address where the deal was supposed to take place. At that address, one of the suspects began firing at the vehicle. Police said either Quinn or Johnson then entered the vehicle and shot Boyd. Drugs and a radio were allegedly taken from the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2021 to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Noble to eight years in prison. Marshall pleaded guilty in September 2021 to delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in prison.

