Fenton church anti-abortion display vandalized

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Catholic Church in Fenton was the target earlier this week of vandals, who marked numerous crosses in an anti-abortion display with red paint and marked a sign with graffiti.

St. Paul pastor Rev. John Nickolai said in a statement to National Catholic Reporter, provided to First Alert 4 by the St. Louis Archdiocese, the vandalism happened late Monday or early Tuesday and was limited to a display on church grounds protesting abortion. There was no damage to the church or school buildings.

“The pro-life crosses and sign that the parish had put up in view of the street was vandalized with red spray paint,” Nickolai said. “Each cross was marked and the sign had the slogan ‘Pro-Life is a lie. You don’t care if people die,’ painted on it.”

Several Catholic churches have been vandalized following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ended 50 years of a federal right to the procedure. The Catholic Church is strongly opposed to abortion, based on church teachings life begins at conception and is divinely created.

Nickolai said the church has not received any threats to date. St. Louis County Police were contacted and are investigating, he said.

He encourages the community to respond with prayer.

“Pray, fast, and make sacrifices for the conversion of hearts,” Nickolai said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.