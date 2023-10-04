Surprise Squad
Dogs rescued from breeding facility arrive at Brentwood APA

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than a dozen dogs arrived in St. Louis Wednesday after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities.

The mission to rescue the animals came as there’s been a sharp increase in the number of dogs being surrendered from commercial breeders. Now, the puppies are getting a second chance.

The APA was asked by the Bissell Pet Foundation and National Mill Dog Rescue to be a part of the mission of rescuing 130 dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The lifesaving work is just the latest example of a persistent problem across the country.

Each one of the rescued animals will get the medical care they need, vaccinations and be spayed and neutered to be ready for adoption in just days.

