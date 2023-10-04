Surprise Squad
Cool Down Comes Thursday & This Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Few Spot Showers Wednesday, Higher Chances South
  • Scattered Showers Thursday, Cooler 70s
  • Autumn Air Arrives Friday, Stays Into Weekend

What’s next: There is a low chance for a few showers Wednesday, but rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible during this time as well. A slow-moving cold front will crawl across our area Thursday. A second cool front moves through on Friday and this one will really knock the temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be much cooler by the weekend but check out the lows in our 7-day forecast! Low 40s by Sunday and that means outlying areas should dip into the mid-upper 30s.

Rain on the Way, Fall Feel This Weekend
Oct 3 morning forecast
Midweek Rain, Cool Down Late Week
